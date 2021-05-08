PAK Vs ZIM: Abid Ali’s Double Ton, Pakistan Declared At 510 For 8

Pakistan consolidated their position in the second Test against Zimbabwe thanks to Abid Ali’s double century and Azhar’s century, declaring the first innings at 510 for eight.

Pakistan resumed their first incomplete innings on the second day of the match with 268 for four. Abid Ali was unbeaten on a century while Sajid Khan was batting with him.

Batting well, both the players completed Pakistan’s triple century after which Sajid Khan’s 20-run innings came to an end.

Mohammad Rizwan once again failed to play a big inning against a weak opponent and made 21 runs while Hassan Ali did not even get a chance to open an account.

After losing 7 wickets for 341 runs, Noman Ali came to support Abid and both the players started batting responsibly and moving the score forward.

Abid Ali completed the first double century of his career with the help of Noman and also put up a brilliant partnership of 169 runs for the eighth wicket.

Noman Ali could not score the first century of his career with just three runs short and went on to score 97 runs immediately after the tea break. His 104-ball innings included five sixes and four fours.

As soon as Noman was dismissed, Pakistan declared the first innings at 510 for 8. Abid played an innings of 215 runs with the help of 29 fours and was not dismissed.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani was the most successful bowler with 3 wickets while Tendai Chisoro bowled two wickets.

Pakistan has an unbeaten 0-1 lead in the two-match series.