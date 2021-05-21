Pakistan opens coronavirus vaccinations for people over 30

Pakistan has started the process of vaccinating people above 30 years of age will begin from tomorrow, as the country aims to prompt up its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The decision was taken by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in a meeting, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said in a tweet.

“The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today,” the federal minister added.

The country, since the beginning of the vaccination drive in February which first opened for healthcare workers, has vaccinated more than 4.9 million people, with 211,475 shots being administered in the last 24 hours.

Whereas a digital portal has been launched by the federal government for registrations through which a code is assigned to a person. They can then go to a designated vaccination center and get a jab.

People can also text their CNIC number on 1166 and get themselves registered for the vaccine.