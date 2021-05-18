Double Click 970×250

Pakistan uses power plant for emergency oxygen production for COVID-19 patients

18th May, 2021. 05:24 pm
Karachi: Pakistan has effectively activated for the first time one of its power generation plants for oxygen production of COVID-19 patients.

This news was revealed by Sindh Law and Environment Adviser, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Wahab said that the Jamshoro Power Company Ltd in the province had reformed its process of electrolysis to produce oxygen for medical use.

He said the power generation plant in the District Jamshoro of Sindh will be able to generate 268,000 litres of oxygen for medical purposes. “This quantity of oxygen will be sufficient to treat coronavirus patients at the three public sector health facilities of Jamshoro and nearby Hyderabad.”

He said Jamshoro’s district administration had lent support to the power plant to utilize its electrolysis system for producing oxygen for medical use.

He further stated that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had earlier asked the administrative officials of his government to explore replacement means available for oxygen production of COVID-19 patients.

He disclosed that the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research had also certified that oxygen experimentally produced by the Jamshoro power plant was suitable for medical use. “The management, staff of the power plant and the district administration in Jamshoro surely deserves the praise that they worked during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr holidays to make available this alternative arrangement for oxygen generation,” he said.

He said there were at least two other power plants in Sindh – one at Lakhra and the other one in Kotri – whose electrolysis systems could be utilized for oxygen generation in a similar manner.

He also stated that the Sindh CM had guaranteed full support to utilize this method for producing oxygen during the COVID-19 emergency.

If this process succeeded in playing a vital role for COVID patient’s oxygen supply, this would be a major breakthrough in the medical world.

