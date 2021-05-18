Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that to mitigate the suffering in Palestine, Pakistan will send coronavirus and medical assistance to Palestine. While addressing a press conference, he said that the decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The cabinet expressed deep concern and resentment over the plight of Palestinians and thoroughly discussed the prevailing situation in Palestine, said Fawad. He also stated that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has gone to Turkey to have a meeting with his Turkish counterpart on the issue.

The minister said foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Sudan and Palestine will go to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly on the Palestine issue. He reiterated that Pakistan is the first country to take a clear and unflinching stance on the recent barbarism in Palestine.

He assured that the parameters of Palestine policy set by Quaid-e-Azam have not changed and “today PM Imran Khan is the custodian of that policy.” Imran Khan’s words for Palestine were applauded by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who took them as an exact depiction of the feelings in his heart, said the minister. “It reflects that Imran Khan is playing a leading role for the betterment of the Ummah.”

The issue of the Rawalpindi Ring Project based on reports gathered from the Punjab government was also discussed in the cabinet meeting, said the information minister. The project was conceived in 2017 to provide a separate passage to traffic that entered or passed through the Rawalpindi city and remained in discussion for the past several years, said Fawad. He said that the initial alignment of the road was approved in 2018.

Providing details of the issue, Fawad said that PM Imran Khan received an anonymous message from a person who claimed to be one of the engineers in the Ring Road project. The message pointed out that the road’s alignment had been changed especially at Sanjgani point which narrowed the road and made it dangerous for vehicular traffic.

With this information, the PM launched an inquiry, stated the minister. The authorities in reply to the allegations clarified to the PM that no alignment has been changed in the project. Fawad further told that the PM launched an independent inquiry in the project upon which it was revealed that not only alignments were made, but an extra 29 km have also been added to the project towards Attock so that some housing societies are included in the loop of the project.

As a result of the new alignment, additional land amounting to Rs 23 billion had to be acquired including a major portion in Attock, said the minister. “Currently, Rs 2.3 billion has been paid for the land acquisition, but the amount will be taken back.”

“According to the initial report, the alignment has been changed to give benefit to some individuals, while the addition of a 29-kilometre stretch was made to benefit to some housing societies directly,” he said. He also clarified that the names of both Special Assistant to the PM Zulfikar Bukhari and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan were not mentioned in the inquiry report.

The minister regretted that the names of both individuals were being maligned on social media without any proof of their involvement in the scam.