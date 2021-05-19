Double Click 970×250

Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine

19th May, 2021. 10:46 pm
Pakistani stars showed support for Palestine on the streets of Karachi to raise their voice for the freedom of Palestine.

Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Anoushay Ashraf, and Ayesha Omar were seen taking part in the protest which took place at Karachi Press Club from 4 pm onward.

The stars could be seen holding placards with a clear message to end the Israeli apartheid against the innocent people of Palestine.

On the contrary hundreds of protests were held in all major cities of Pakistan against Israeli attacks that have killed more than 200 Palestinians including children during the last few days.

Palestine under Fire

Israeli massacres in Gaza continue as tension grows in Palestine and its surrounding settlements amid violence exploding as hundreds of worshippers were attacked by Israeli defense forces during prayers on the night of Layla’tul’Qadr, near Al-Aqsa mosque.

Netizens from all around the globe have been addressing the unfairness and speaking up about the attack. The general disappointment and the shock towards utter silence from the world leaders have been highlighted.

Amid the protests, Pakistani celebrities also stepped forward as they took a stand and called for peace.

 

