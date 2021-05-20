Double Click 970×250

Pakistan’s First Reality Rap Competition, Star Rapper Teaser Launched

20th May, 2021. 04:43 pm
BOL Entertainment is set to launch Pakistan’s first reality rap competition, Star Rapper and the teaser launched by the TV channel has taken the internet by storm.

The hip-hop music scene in Pakistan has grown at an exponential pace in the last few years. Previously, the genre in Pakistan has been influenced heavily by merging American hip-hop style beats with Pakistani poetry.

The genre was initially dominated in English and Punjabi, but in recent years has expanded to Urdu, Sindhi, Pashto, and Balochi. The rap culture is an integral part of hip-hop and a platform where all the rappers of the country can utilize their talent and exercise this culture to the fullest is needed for a long time now.

Star Rapper: Pakistan’s Own Reality Rap Competition

After the successful reality talent competition, Pakistan Star, BOL Entertainment has again come up with a revolutionary, reality talent hunt competition by the name of Star Rapper. In this music competition show, judges will hit the streets to find the next rap superstar of Pakistan.

The show will be complemented by the hip-hop heavyweights of Pakistan who will join the journey to hunt for ‘The Next Big Thing’ in the rapping landscape of Pakistan. The show is set to premiere soon on BOL Entertainment.

Judges Panel & Host

BOL Entertainment has always managed to bring the biggest names in the Pakistani Media Industry to its platform with notable names such as Danish Taimoor, Faysal Qureshi, Ahsan Khan and many others.

BOL is set to follow the same trend by bringing in the Award-winning musician Zaain, Saaya actress Maham Amir, favourite TV host Sahir Lodhi to the Star Rappers Judges Panel. Supermodel Mathira is set to be the host of the show and is seen in the teaser interacting with some of the most unusual and extraordinary hip hop talents in Pakistan.

Here’s a look at the teaser launched by BOL Entertainment:

