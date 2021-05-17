PM Imran Khan urges robust follow-up of his visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has urged a robust follow-up of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, aides, and senior officials. The Foreign Secretary briefed the Prime Minister on the follow-up of the successful visit.

According to the details, the Saudi leadership warmly welcomed the delegation. Imran Khan expressed gratitude to the Kindom’s leadership.

Highlighting the potential of Saudi vision 2030, the Prime Minister mentioned the prospects of job opportunities in the skilled and semi-skilled sectors for Pakistanis in the coming decade, which, if optimally utilized, could help transform Pakistan’s economy and development.

Moreover. Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of assiduous follow-up to realize the true potential of the special relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier in May went to Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and members of the Federal Cabinet accompanied the Prime Minister.