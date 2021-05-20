Double Click 970×250

PM Imran To Lay Foundation Stone Of Mashkel to Naukundi Road Today

PM Imran Mashkel To Naukundi Road

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Mashkel to Naukundi Road today (Thursday).

Special Assistant to PM Imran Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that PM Imran is all set to inaugurate Mashkel to Naukundi Road project.  However, its overall completion will take 2 years, added Gill.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan participated in a ceremony regarding the distribution of low-cost family flats amongst the labourers under the Naya Pakistan Housing program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also inaugurated low-cost family flats for labourers at Regi Lalma in Peshawar.

While addressing the press conference, the Prime Minister said that in the past, the poor community has suffered and no one tried to think about the minorities.

He said that the destruction of the country is due to double standards by the past governments and rulers.

“The incumbent government will surely uplift inflation and provide a better life to the poor people,” he added.

The premier further added, “Those who fled the country will not be spared for long and will be brought back.”

“Development of the poor is the first priority of PTI government,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan went on to add that the law should be the same for everyone. “We have to uphold the rule of law,” said the premier.

“All the corrupt mafias are getting united to gain NRO, but I vow not to spare them at any cost,” added PM Imran.

Note that the government is giving Rs 300,000 subsidy on flats while flats are being provided to the labourers on easy instalments and the cost of the project is Rs 5.93 billion.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project site to review the construction work.

On the occasion, Chairman WAPDA Muzammil Hussain briefed the Prime Minister about the progress of the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam in 2019.

