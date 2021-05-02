PM Imran Visits Different Areas Of Islamabad Without Protocol

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited different parts of Islamabad without any protocol.

According to details, the Prime Minister was driving his own car while CDA Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali was also accompanied him.

According to sources, the Prime Minister visited Argentina Park, Trail Five, Marghzar and Margalla Road.

The Prime Minister inspected the tree planting campaign and also inspected the repaired roads in Islamabad.

According to sources, Chairman CDA briefed PM Imran Khan on development works.

It should be noted that no staff member of the Prime Minister’s Office was with Imran Khan at that time.