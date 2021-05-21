PPP is working to restore constitutional rule in the country: Qamar Zaman

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that PPP is working to restore constitutional rule in the country.

While speaking on the BOL News program “Bus Bohat Ho Gaya” PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has expressed how Shahid Khaqan deviated from his authority.

“PPP demanded that Shahid Khaqan apologizes to us.”

PPP leader said that his political party is working to restore constitutional rule in the country.

Kaira said that PPP wants to send this government home from day one.

PPP leader while talking about Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) said,

“PML-N says sending Punjab government home does not allow them politically. If these people had fought the government, the government would have gone home by now.”

PPP leader expressed that once the distances have been reached, an unfilled space is created.

Kaira said that the Prime Minister used to say that development funds cause corruption. Imran Khan himself is now distributing development funds.