PPP’s Candidate Dada Muhammad Halepoto Wins PS-70 Matli By-Election

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate Dada Muhammad Halepoto has won the PS-70 Matli by-election in Badin.

According to unconfirmed results, PPP candidate Dada Muhammad Halepoto won with 46,354 votes, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam candidate Maulana Gul Hassan Zaur secured 6,435 votes.

According to the Election Commission, 123 polling stations were set up for polling in PS-70, 41 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 12 highly sensitive.

Election Results total 123 pollings PPP 46037

GDA 410

JUI-F 6342 PPP won 122 of 123 polling station. #PS70 #BadinBhuttoKa https://t.co/1ZaFFbG5jJ — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 20, 2021

Six candidates have contested in the by-poll including PPP’s Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto, JUI-F’s Maulana Gul Hassan, GDA’s Shahid Virk, MWM’s Asad Leghari, and banned TLP’s Pir Muhammad Ali Sarhandi.

The seat became vacant following the death of the PPP’s Bashir Ahmed Halepoto. Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto has been given a party ticket for the by-election by the People’s Party.

In the wake of escalating COVID-19 instances, the ECP has urged the local government to appoint healthcare staff for the Matli by-election in order to adequately execute COVID SOPs throughout the polling process

On the other hand, hidden cameras were installed inside and outside each polling station to check the voting process, while Rangers and police were also deployed to maintain law and order.