Prince Charles feeling tortured over Prince Harry’s allegations

22nd May, 2021. 06:54 pm
Prince Charles is infuriated and feeling tortured after Prince Harry’s persistent attacks on him.

According to a source, the heir to the throne is distressed over Harry accusing him of the agony he went through.

“Charles is boiling with anger and feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself,” they said.

In his mental health series with Oprah Winfrey titled The Me You Can’t See, Harry accused Charles of causing trauma on him.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to [Prince] William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s gonna be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense,” the former military pilot said.

“Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids,” Harry added.

‘The Me You Can’t See’

Oprah Winfrey and Harry, The Duke of Sussex, have co-created a series for Apple’s streaming service called ‘The Me You Can’t See’ to spark a global conversation about the importance of mental health

