The former Duke and Duchess Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are recently under fire by experts for promoting and backing a racist company known for selling skin lightening products in Asia.

For those unversed, the backlash began after the former royals announced their “global partnership” with Procter & Gamble (P&G), a company known for making most of its revenue selling creams with “toxic beliefs”.

The official Archewell Foundation website even commented on the partnership and it read, “Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.”

“It will build on joint aspirations, most recently demonstrated by our work together in support of Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, an event that inspired vaccine confidence worldwide and mobilized more than $300 million (£212m) in the push for greater global access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

It is to be noticed that the company has been famously promoting skin whitening products in middle-east and other countries.

Its White Radiance and Natural White moisturizers remain on sale in India, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore, the Mail On Sunday reported.

They work by reducing the concentration or production of melanin – the natural pigment that gives human skin its colour – and have been branded “racist” for reinforcing the stereotype that having lighter skin is more attractive.

P&G is thought to make tens of millions of pounds a year selling the creams – which campaigners say fuel a “toxic belief” that lighter skin is better.