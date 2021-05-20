PS-70 Matli by-election: Vote Count Underway As Polling Ended

BADIN: The vote count is underway as the polling on the Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-70 Matli (BADIN II) seat has ended, BOL News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the voting started at 8:00 am and ended without any break at 5:00 pm. According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of four polling stations, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Bashir Ahmed Halepoto has so far got 12893 votes.

On the other hand, JUI-F’s Maulana Gul Hasan is behind with 1653 votes so far.

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen candidates are third with 743 votes. Tehreek-e-Labeek candidate Muhammad Ali Jan Sirhindi got 724 votes

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 16591 votes were cast at 42 polling stations.

Six candidates are participating in the by-poll including PPP’s Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto, JUI-F’s Maulana Gul Hassan, GDA’s Shahid Virk, MWM’s Asad Leghari, and banned TLP’s Pir Muhammad Ali Sarhandi.

The seat became vacant following the death of the PPP’s Bashir Ahmed Halepoto. Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto has been given a party ticket for the by-election by the People’s Party.

In the wake of escalating COVID-19 instances, the ECP has urged the local government to appoint healthcare staff for the Matli by-election in order to adequately execute COVID SOPs throughout the polling process.