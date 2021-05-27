Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Players Departed For UAE To Play Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 07:22 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 6

Special flights from Pakistan on Thursday have departed for Abu Dhabi with the players to play the remaining PSL 6 matches.

Chartered planes from Karachi and Lahore have left for Abu Dhabi carrying more than 150 players and officials.

Earlier, a 233-member contingent from Pakistan, including players, team support staff, coaches, broadcast staff, and match officials, was scheduled to board two different chartered flights from Lahore and Karachi to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning for the remaining PSL 6 matches. The flight was however postponed.

On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that 25 people have not yet received UAE visas to play the remaining matches of PSL 6.

According to PCB, 25 people, including Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed, fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Imran Khan, while PCB media department official Emad Hameed has also not got the visa.

However, PCB now confirmed that the issue of 25 people who did not get visas is being resolved. All the people will remain in the bio-secure bubble for the time being.

After the issuance of visas, all the people will be flown to Abu Dhabi by a separate chartered flight.

PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time

Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.

PSL 2021: Schedule, timings

1 June
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST

2 June
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

3 June
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm

4 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

5 June
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm

6 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm

7 June
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

8 June
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

9 June
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

10 June
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

11 June
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm

12 June
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm

13 June
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

14 June
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

16 June
Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm

17 June
Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm

18 June
Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm

20 June
Final (N) – 8.30 pm

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Vaccines and Blood Clots
5 mins ago
Finally, the link between COVID-19 Vaccines and Blood Clots Has Been Found by Scientists

Scientists from Goethe University in Frankfurt claim that they have found the...
o-level exams
16 mins ago
O level exams to be held from July 26: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday has made a new announcement...
UNGA President
33 mins ago
PM Khan, UNGA President discuss key items on UN agenda

Prime Minister Imran Khan has met with the President Of the United...
Imran Khan
53 mins ago
Imran Khan Holds Meeting With Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider has called...
Dr. Alvi K-IV project
2 hours ago
Federal govt to assist WAPDA for timely completion of K-IV project: Dr. Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the federal government will provide...
Imran Khan
2 hours ago
PM Khan To Hold A Meeting Regarding Water Issue Tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a meeting tomorrow regarding...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Vaccines and Blood Clots
5 mins ago
Finally, the link between COVID-19 Vaccines and Blood Clots Has Been Found by Scientists

Scientists from Goethe University in Frankfurt claim that they have found the...
o-level exams
16 mins ago
O level exams to be held from July 26: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday has made a new announcement...
UNGA President
33 mins ago
PM Khan, UNGA President discuss key items on UN agenda

Prime Minister Imran Khan has met with the President Of the United...
Ryan Reynolds: going through a mental health issue
39 mins ago
Ryan Reynolds: going through a mental health issue

Ryan Reynolds, a humorous and jovial person, is actually in danger, he...