PSL 2021: Players Departed For UAE To Play Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Special flights from Pakistan on Thursday have departed for Abu Dhabi with the players to play the remaining PSL 6 matches.

Chartered planes from Karachi and Lahore have left for Abu Dhabi carrying more than 150 players and officials.

Earlier, a 233-member contingent from Pakistan, including players, team support staff, coaches, broadcast staff, and match officials, was scheduled to board two different chartered flights from Lahore and Karachi to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning for the remaining PSL 6 matches. The flight was however postponed.

On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that 25 people have not yet received UAE visas to play the remaining matches of PSL 6.

According to PCB, 25 people, including Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed, fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Imran Khan, while PCB media department official Emad Hameed has also not got the visa.

However, PCB now confirmed that the issue of 25 people who did not get visas is being resolved. All the people will remain in the bio-secure bubble for the time being.

After the issuance of visas, all the people will be flown to Abu Dhabi by a separate chartered flight.

PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time

Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.

PSL 2021: Schedule, timings

1 June

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST

2 June

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

3 June

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm

4 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

5 June

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm

6 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm

7 June

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

8 June

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

9 June

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

10 June

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

11 June

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm

12 June

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm

13 June

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

14 June

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

16 June

Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm

17 June

Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm

18 June

Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm

20 June

Final (N) – 8.30 pm