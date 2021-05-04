Double Click 970×250

PSL 6: Will the Remaining Matches Take Place in UAE?

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

04th May, 2021. 06:06 pm
PSL 6

In the latest developments, the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) franchise owners have suggested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move the remaining games of PSL 6 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Previously, the remaining matches of the coveted PSL 6 were scheduled to take place in Karachi. However, many of the officials are having second thoughts about the decision as the COVID-19 situation in Karachi and the country worsens.

In this regard, the franchises have penned a letter to the PCB in which they have requested the incumbent cricket body of the country to review their current plans and move the league to a different location. As per the current decision, the teams are due in Karachi by May 23 which will be the start of their mandatory 7-day quarantine. The league matches will then resume on June 2.

A total of 16 league matches will be played in the tournament till June 14, followed by playoffs between June 16 and June 18. The tournament will conclude with the final on June 20. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in the country is deteriorating with 4,000 cases being reported for the seventh day in a row. These numbers reflect a much worse picture than that of the first wave.

The PSL 6 was suspended on March 4, after 14 games following the detection of positive COVID-19 cases within the biosecure bubble. On the other hand, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.

