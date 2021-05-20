PTI is the best political party in Pakistan: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that PTI is the best political party in Pakistan.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi while talking to BOL News program “Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar” said that if anyone has any complaints about Usman Bazdar, he should tell Imran Khan.

Naqvi said that if the Jahangir group wants to bring a no-confidence motion, they should do so.

PTI leader further said that PTI is the best party in Pakistan and Imran Khan is the best leader in Pakistan. Imran Khan has promised accountability to the nation.