Radhe Title Track: Anticipated song of Salman Khan’s upcoming blockbuster released

06th May, 2021. 03:27 pm
Radhe Title Track

Radhe Title track – The title track of the upcoming movie of Bollywood veteran Salman Khan’s, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has been released. Disha Patani joins the stellar cast as the lead actress.

This song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and is sung and written by Sajid. This is the last collaboration of the musical duo as Wajid passed away last year. Keeping up with his promise, Salman Khan will release the movie on Eid this year on selected OTT platforms and theatres.

The song has received positive reviews as fans of Salman Khan claim that this is the new ‘IT’ party song! The Title Track was released on Wednesday and Salman Khan and Disha Patani shared the track on their respective Social Media accounts.

 

Sumbul Shahid Passes Away
55 mins ago
Bushra Ansari’s Sister Sumbul Shahid Passes Away Due To COVID Complications

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid, who is the sister of legendary showbiz stars...
Deepika Padukone
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone feels weird being compared with Priyanka Chopra

While everyone has been obsessed with comparing and contrasting Bollywood’s leading ladies...
Sonya Hussyn
6 hours ago
Sonya Hussyn All Smiles & Dazzles In Recent Clicks

Talented actress Sonya Hussyn is serving supreme elegance as she all smiles in...
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Mausoleum
16 hours ago
NFAK’s mausoleum is being built by family members: Rahat Fateh Ali

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has said that the mausoleum of...
Aslihan Hatun
16 hours ago
Here Is A Proof That Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun Has Not Aged At All

Gulsim Ali is known for her cute smile and gorgeous appearance. The...
Nazish Jahangir
16 hours ago
Nazish Jahangir Reveals How She Dealt With Mohsin Abbas Controversy

Pakistan’s talented starlet Nazish Jahangir is one of the few actresses in...
