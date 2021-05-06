Radhe Title track – The title track of the upcoming movie of Bollywood veteran Salman Khan’s, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has been released. Disha Patani joins the stellar cast as the lead actress.

This song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and is sung and written by Sajid. This is the last collaboration of the musical duo as Wajid passed away last year. Keeping up with his promise, Salman Khan will release the movie on Eid this year on selected OTT platforms and theatres.

The song has received positive reviews as fans of Salman Khan claim that this is the new ‘IT’ party song! The Title Track was released on Wednesday and Salman Khan and Disha Patani shared the track on their respective Social Media accounts.