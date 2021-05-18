Rain In Karachi Turned Weather Pleasant

The weather in Karachi has suddenly turned pleasant in the evening as some of the parts received little rainfall.

Light rain and drizzle are also expected in some areas of the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, clouds are formed due to the existing system.

Dust storms are reported in North Karachi. On the other hand, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, and Gurumandir have received little rainfall.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said thunder cells have developed over Karachi due to the sweltering heat.

“Winds are blowing from the northeast. The clouds are forming in the northern part of the city,” he said.

Sarfaraz further said that PMD had already warned of strong winds a couple of days ago when it had issues a threat advisory for Cyclone Tauktae.