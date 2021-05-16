Double Click 970×250

Senior Politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan Dies At 88

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 11:02 am
Begum Nasim Wali Khan died

Senior political leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away aged 88 on Sunday, family sources confirmed.

According to her family, Begum Nasim Wali Khan was suffering from diabetes and cardiac issues.

“Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered in Charsadda and its timings and place will be announced later,” family sources said.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan was the wife of ANP leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and stepmother of incumbent ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.

She was also elected member of the National Assembly (NA) once and member of the provincial assembly three times.

She has also served as the head of the Awami National Party (ANP).

