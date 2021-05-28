Shehbaz Sharif will appear in PDM meeting for the first time tomorrow

Double Click 728 x 90
Suhaib Ahmed

28th May, 2021. 05:24 pm
For the first time Shehbaz Sharif will appear in PDM meeting

Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) President will be going to appear in the meeting held by PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) tomorrow (Saturday).

According to the reports, Shehbaz left Lahore for Islamabad, for the meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F ‘Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’ chief and PDM head) which will be going too held at the latter’s residence.

Sources told that it’s the first time ever that Shehbaz is going to attend a meeting held by an opposition party. They further said, “Fazlur Rehman invited Shehbaz Sharif to a reception”.

Earlier, a meeting of PDM with Shehbaz was scheduled before eid but it was postponed by Shehbaz. Before this Shehbaz met Maulana so that the PDM platform can be revived again by seeing its success in the past.

Shehbaz told Maulana to bring back PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party) and ANP (Awami National Party) in the PDM to ensure their success, they both believe that PDM could be effective only if all the opposition parties stand united, keeping their differences aside. They all wanted to be together before the budget session.

Meanwhile, Maulana refused to stand with PPP and ANP and even refused to invite them to the PDM session.

Maulana said, “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership is not mature enough to follow the protocols used to be followed by the politicians”, he further said that, “The JUI will present its proposals in the May 29 PDM session and a joint line of action will be decided in consultation with other parties”.

