Sialkot Incident: AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf Responds to Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

04th May, 2021. 03:14 pm
Sialkot Incident
  • “This is not the proper way to talk” – cited Sadaf after the  incident
  • Firdous Awan scolded the Sialkot Assistant Commissioner over “third class food items” being sold in Ramadan Bazar
  • Firdous’ rant received heavy criticism from Social Media

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf made headlines on Social Media after a video showing a heated exchange between the two appeared. In the Sialkot incident video, Dr Firdous is seen shouting at the AC Sialkot.

It all happened when the SACM Punjab paid a visit to the Ramadan Bazar in the city. A few shoppers complained to Awan about the food quality available at the bazaar as well as the administration’s supposed ignorance on the matter.

After the incident took place, Sadaf is seen responding to the insults hurled at her by Dr Firdous. She expressed utter disappointment at the way the SACM Punjab talked to her and the road she chose to solve the issue.

“Is this anyway [to talk to people]? We have been here throughout the day,” she can be heard saying in the video. “This is not the proper way to talk, we can also converse in a civilised manner,” she adds. Sadaf explained that due to high temperature in the area, there is a chance that fruits can rot therefore ‘human error’ should also be taken into account.

“Let it be. Madam [Dr Firdous Awan] can complete her visit and then we will leave from here,” she concludes.

Awan’s Behaviour in Sialkot Incident Receives Backlash on Social Media

Dr Firdous’ outburst has received backlash on Social Media and many netizens, as well as influential personalities, have demanded the Special Assistant to apologize to the civil servant. Many senior government officials as well as officials have criticized Awan for the unprofessional conduct and unwanted shouting displayed by her.

The video of the exchange went viral on Social Media in a few hours and statements were issued by Prime Minister’s aide Usman Dar, PML Vice President Maryam Nawaz and graduates of Civil Services Academy (CSA).

“A PAS officer was publicly humiliated. This is a criminal act.” – CSA

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar expressed his concerns about the incident. He explained that he knew the assistant commissioner and added that she is an efficient and competent officer.

Dar also emphasized that the role of women in civil service is important and must be appreciated.

