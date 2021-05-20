Double Click 970×250

Son kills father over property dispute in Karachi

Web Desk

20th May, 2021. 02:50 pm
Son kills father over property dispute in Karachi

A youth killed his father over a property dispute in New Karachi area on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident took place in New Karachi Sector 11-D, where Tahir tortured his father Hanif Ansari, 60, on a property dispute.

Police officials told newsmen that Hanif died on the spot, whereas the son was taken into custody; adding that; further investigation of the incident is underway.

Back in April this year, son killed his father over a property dispute at Hadiara in Lahore.

The police said the accused, Hafeez, shot dead his father Alfaf Hussain after exchanging hot words on the property issue and fled.

Altaf Hussain was working as a Head Constable in special branch.

The body was shifted to a dead house for postmortem while the police started investigation.

Prior to that, four people of a family, including two minor children, were killed allegedly by the family head over a property dispute in village Kotli Kokiyaan-Motra, Daska tehsil.

As per the police officials, Adnan Basharat (26), his wife Mishal (23), and their children Abdul Hadi (3) and Hania Fatima (2) were asleep in the room when Adnan’s father Basharat killed them with repeated attacks of an iron rod and hammer on their heads. The suspect also fired bullets in Adnan’s head.

