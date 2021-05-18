Double Click 970×250

Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Web DeskWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 11:46 pm
Adsense 300×600
Naomi Campbell

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she has welcomed her first child and shared a photo of her cradling her daughter’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” Naomi Campbell, wrote on Instagram.

Naomi Campbell

The post had 417,000 likes just within an hour of posting.

Campbell’s mom, Valerie Morris Campbell, also shared the same photo with a message congratulating her daughter and saying: “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a long time to be a grandmother.”

No details of the birth and the baby’s name were given.

It is also to be noticed that Campbell was the first Black model to ever appear on the cover of French Vogue and Time magazine. Furthermore, she was also the first Black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue.

The British native began her career as a teenager and has modelled for fashion heavyweights such as Versace, Chanel, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also championed African designing and co-produced April’s Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Minal Khan Baat Pakki
4 hours ago
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Are Officially A Couple Now

One of the most talked-about Pakistani celebrity couples, Minal Khan and Ahsan...
Ali Zafar Birthday
4 hours ago
Ali Zafar Expresses Gratitude For All The Birthday Messages And Gifts

The renowned and loved singer, both in Pakistan and India, Ali Zafar has...
#ButterVideoTeaser
4 hours ago
BTS: “Butter” Teaser Has Been Released!

ARMY is over the moon as BTS has released the video teaser...
Ghana Ali Nikkah
5 hours ago
Pictures: Ghana Ali Is Now Nikkahfied!

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali has tied the knot with Umair Gulzar on...
Rabia Butt Faisal Edhi
8 hours ago
Rabia Butt wishes to accompany Faisal Edhi to Palestine

Leading Pakistani actress Rabia Butt also expressed her desire to go to...
Kubra Khan
9 hours ago
Kubra Khan Looks Super Pretty In This Stunning Dress

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is winning the hearts of her fans...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Census-2017 Report
13 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
32 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Whatsapp Archive Chats
49 mins ago
WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that...
medical assistance to Palestine
2 hours ago
Pakistan will send emergency medical assistance to Palestine, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said...