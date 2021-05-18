Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she has welcomed her first child and shared a photo of her cradling her daughter’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” Naomi Campbell, wrote on Instagram.

The post had 417,000 likes just within an hour of posting.

Campbell’s mom, Valerie Morris Campbell, also shared the same photo with a message congratulating her daughter and saying: “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a long time to be a grandmother.”

No details of the birth and the baby’s name were given.

It is also to be noticed that Campbell was the first Black model to ever appear on the cover of French Vogue and Time magazine. Furthermore, she was also the first Black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue.

The British native began her career as a teenager and has modelled for fashion heavyweights such as Versace, Chanel, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also championed African designing and co-produced April’s Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria.