The situation in Palestine is very dangerous at the moment: Faisal Edhi

Pakistani philanthropist Faisal Edhi has said that the situation of Palestine is very dangerous at the moment.

While talking on the BOL News program Ab Pata Chala, Faisal Edhi revealed that he is planning to go to Palestine and for that, he has already contacted the Palestinian embassy in Pakistan. Moreover, the Deputy Ambassador of Palestine will go with him.

The Philanthropist said that the situation in Palestine is very dangerous and the country is in dire need of medicine.

He went on to say that “We will have 2 teams, one in Egypt and the other in Palestine. I know that there are many dangers for rescue teams in Palestine.”

Faisal Edhi shared that “If we are not stopped, they will give whatever help they need. We will work with local Palestinian NGOs.”

The Philanthropist also told during the show that the Deputy ambassador says there is a shortage of life-saving drugs in Palestine.

Nearly 200 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

Israeli airstrikes hammered the Gaza Strip Monday after a week of violence that has killed almost two hundred Palestinians, despite worldwide calls for de-escalation.

Before dawn, within the area of only a few miles, dozens of Israeli strikes bombarded the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas, according to AFP journalists and the army.

Flames lit up the sky as extreme explosions shook Gaza city, sparking significant electricity cuts and damaging loads of buildings, the local government said. Furthermore, no casualties have been immediately reported.

The renewed strikes come a day after 42 Palestinians in Gaza — which includes at least 8 kids and doctors were killed, according to the health ministry.

This is getting worse every day as the death toll within the enclave since the bombardments began has amounted to hundreds.

In total, 197 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, consisting of at least fifty eight kids, and more than 1, 200 wounded since Israel released its air campaign in opposition to Hamas on May 10, according to the authorities there