Top 15 Millionaire YouTubers of the World

By making content that people love to watch, these millionaire Youtubers are netting millions of dollars from billions of views.

How does one get paid from YouTube content? YouTube’s monetization model for its creators is based on: (1) Instead of likes, the number of views; (2) Location: where is the viewer is watching from; (3) Number of ads on the video. Based on the latest data available, here is the list of top Youtubers:

Millionaire YouTubers #15:

Smosh. Net worth: $15 million. Making flash animations, the duo of Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox created ‘smosh,com’. They became one of the most popular channels after posting videos on Smosh YouTube’s channel since 2005. Subscribers: 25 million. Total Views: 9.8 billion.

Millionaire YouTubers #14:

Blippi (Stevin John). Net worth: $16 million. In 2014, educational videos for children were launched by Blippi. Orange beanie cap complemented by a blue shirt, orange suspenders and a bow tie, are some of his trademarks. His retail empire includes toys, accessories and digital videos from which much of his earnings come from. Subscribers: 11.3 million. Total views: 8 billion+.

Millionaire YouTubers #13:

Lilly Singh. Net Worth: $16 million. The Canadian star started posting comedy videos on YouTube in 2010. She also goes by the name Superwoman. She has collaborated with various famous personalities including Seth Rogen who is one of the wealthiest Canadian actors. She is considered one of the most powerful people in comedy and also has her own TV show. Subscribers: 14.9 million. Total views: 3.36 billion (main) 450.6 million (vlog).

Millionaire YouTubers #12:

Jeffree Star: Net worth: $200 million (of which $18 million is from YouTube alone). Born on November 15, 1985, Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. is known professionally as Jeffree Star. He owns at least 10 businesses including Jeffree Star Cosmetics besides being a YouTuber, makeup artist, singer and songwriter. He is the voice behind the studio album Beauty Killer. According to Forbes, Star earned $18 million from his YouTube endeavours alone in 2018. Subscribers: 16.4 million. Total views: 2.5 billion.

Millionaire YouTubers #11:

Jake Paul. Net Worth: $19 million. Having garnered over 20 million subscribers and 6.8 billion views in total for his channel, Jake Paul has become a YouTube sensation. In just the first month of its release, his music video “It’s Everyday Bro” had over 70 million views. Subscribers: 70 million. Total views: 6.8 billion.

Millionaire YouTubers #10:

Logan Paul. Net Worth: $19 million. Logan is Jake Paul’s older brother. He is an actor as well as a boxer. He started vlogging in 2015. Logan has also appeared in the TV Series Bizzardwark (alongside his brother Jake) and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Subscribers: 22 million. Total views: 4.8 billion .

Millionaire YouTubers #9:

Nastya: $20 million. Also, know as Nastya, Anastasia Radzinskaya is a Russian YouTuber who was born on January 27, 2014. Her content is also dubbed into German, Arabic, Bangla, French, Portuguese, Hindi, Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Bahasa. She and her family have now moved to Florida, US from Krasnodar Krai, Russia. Subscribers: 73.6 million. Total views: 57.1 billion.

Millionaire YouTubers #8:

David Dobrik. Net worth: $20 million. David Dobrik is a Slovakian-American actor, social media personality, and vlogger. Before moving to YouTube and creating “Vlog Squad”, Dobrik began his climb to fame on the Vine App. His alleged worth until February 2020 was $7 million and is now worth $20 million. Subscribers: 18 million. Views: 2.7 billion .

Millionaire YouTubers #7:

MrBeast. Net worth: $24 million. Credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that focus on high-cost stunts, Jimmy Donaldson was born on May 7, 1988, and is better known online as MrBeast. He pulls off elaborate challenges and large scale sponsored giveaways which include giving away $100,000 worth of items to homeless shelters in December 2018. He went viral in 2017 after his “counting to 100,000” garnered tens of thousands of views in just a few days, and has since become increasingly popular. Subscribers: 95.87 million. Total views: 13.4 billion.

Millionaire YouTubers #6:

Evan Fong. Net Worth: $25 million. The Canadian became a YouTube sensation after posting video games and producing music under the name Rynx. He posts videos of him and other creators playing various video games on his YouTube channel. He was also the creative director for the video game Dead Realm. Furthermore, Fong has also voiced for the YouTube Premium series Paranormal Action Squad. Subscribers: 25 million. Total views: 12 billion.

Millionaire YouTubers #5:

Markiplier: Mark Edward Fischbach. Net Worth: $28 million. Apart from being a gamer commentator, Fischbach is an actor, podcast host and comedian. Originally from Hawaii, he is currently based in California. He is also the co-founder of clothing company Cloak along with his fellow YouTuber, Jacksepticeye. Subscribers: 29.2 million. Total views: 15.7 billion (as of May 2021).

Millionaire YouTubers #4:

Daniel Middleton – DanTDM. Net worth: $40 million. DanTDM is known for his video game commentaries, especially on Minecraft. According to Forbes, he bagged about $16 million in one year and the media company named him one of the top earners among YouTubers. Subscribers: 23 million. Views: 17 billion .

Millionaire YouTubers #3:

PewDiePie: Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. Net worth: $40 million. Starting by posting Let’s Play videos of horror and action video games, Kjellberg became a YouTube success story after registering his channel “PewDiePie” in 2010. Time Magazine also named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people in 2016. Subscribers: 110 million. Total views: 27.3 billion.

Millionaire YouTubers #2:

Dude Perfect. Net worth: $50 million. Consisting of members Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, and Panda, Dude Perfect is a trick shot team. The group also uploads videos of ‘battles’ in which individual members compete against one another in a good-natured game or contest usually featuring elements and creative spins on various sports with a unique set of rules. Subscribers: 56.1 million Total views: 12.96 billion.

Millionaire YouTubers #1:

Ryan’s World (formerly Ryan ToysReview). Net worth: $80 million. The wonder kid reportedly earned $29.5 million in 2020. The toys review channel features Ryan Kanji (born: October 6, 2011, real family name: Guan), along with his mother (Loann), father (Shion), and twin sisters (Emma and Kate). Subscribers: 29.7 million. Views: 47.13 billion (as of May 24, 2021).