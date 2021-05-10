The National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called upon his Israeli counterpart on Sunday to let him know about the United States ‘serious concerns’ over Israel’s planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem, stated the White House statement.

Clashes have continued on Sunday night as the Palestinians expressed their outrage over Israel’s planned evictions by throwing rock and water bottles at officers, who responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades. Hundred of people have been injured in the protests, stated Palestinian medics.

Jake Sullivan while on a call with Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, “encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm”. The conversation took place on Jerusalem Day, an Israeli national holiday marking Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in 1967.

The US National Adviser also clarified that the Biden administration is committed to the security of Israel as well as bringing stability in the region. Both security advisers agreed that “the launching of rocket attacks and incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel is unacceptable and must be condemned.”