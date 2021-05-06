Double Click 970×250

USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 6th May 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 05:42 pm
Adsense 300×600
usd rate decreased

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan decreased by 44 paise.

More read: Gold Rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 6th May 2021)

USD To PKR:

1 USD 152.60 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021?

One Dollar Price decreased Pakistan today. The dollar rate is Rs 152.60

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

3 mins ago
Prince William plans how to modernize monarchy after taking the throne

Prince William Duke of Cambridge, second in line to the British throne,...
5 mins ago
After allegations Noel Clarke dropped from ‘London Comic Con’

British actor Noel Clarke has been denied another big honour after Bafta...
President Alvi Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
7 mins ago
President Alvi Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

President Dr Arif Alvi has received the second jab of the coronavirus...
Eid-ul-Fitr Date
10 mins ago
Eid-ul-Fitr date revealed by PMD

According to the officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the new moon...
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Illegal Art Smuggling
29 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Illegal Art Smuggling

Authorities have filed a lawsuit against American reality star Kim Kardashian, one...
rs 7500 prize bond
51 mins ago
Government’s decision to discontinue Rs. 7, 500 prize bonds challenged at LHC

The federal government’s decision to ban the sale and purchase of Rs...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Prince William plans how to modernize monarchy after taking the throne

Prince William Duke of Cambridge, second in line to the British throne,...
5 mins ago
After allegations Noel Clarke dropped from ‘London Comic Con’

British actor Noel Clarke has been denied another big honour after Bafta...
President Alvi Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
7 mins ago
President Alvi Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

President Dr Arif Alvi has received the second jab of the coronavirus...
Eid-ul-Fitr Date
10 mins ago
Eid-ul-Fitr date revealed by PMD

According to the officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the new moon...