Double Click 970×250

USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 7th May 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 05:20 pm
Adsense 300×600
usd rate decreased

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan decreased by 32 paise.

More read: Gold Rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 7th May 2021)

USD To PKR:

1 USD 152.28 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021?

One Dollar Price decreased Pakistan today. The dollar rate is Rs 152.28

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Horoscope Today
18 mins ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 07, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Fawad Chaudhry Lambastes Decision of Allowing Shehbaz Sharif To Fly Abroad
25 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry Lambastes Decision of Allowing Shehbaz Sharif To Fly Abroad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that allowing Shahbaz...
USD to PKR today
33 mins ago
US Dollar Rate Decreased Against PKR On 7th May 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the last day of the trading week (May...
Coronavirus Karachi
56 mins ago
14% increase in Coronavirus cases in Karachi

Coronavirus cases in Karachi increased up to 14.32% in the last 24...
Lahore High Court allows Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad
1 hour ago
Lahore High Court allows Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad

On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on...
Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays
3 hours ago
Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays

The Sindh Government on Friday notified holidays from May 10 to May...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Jannat and Umar Akmal Leaked Video
15 mins ago
Watch: Umar Akmal and Jannat Mirza’s video has been leaked!

A video of controversial Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal and the most followed...
Horoscope Today
18 mins ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 07, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Fawad Chaudhry Lambastes Decision of Allowing Shehbaz Sharif To Fly Abroad
25 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry Lambastes Decision of Allowing Shehbaz Sharif To Fly Abroad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that allowing Shahbaz...
USD to PKR today
33 mins ago
US Dollar Rate Decreased Against PKR On 7th May 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the last day of the trading week (May...