‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ trailer shows that there will be Carnage

“Welcome back Eddie Brock, it’s been a long time” – Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The wait is finally over, the trailer for the latest addition in the Venom series is finally here. Viewers get a sneak peek at the red symbiote character which is bound to cause destruction and chaos, whereas it was briefly introduced at the end of the first “Venom” film, released in 2018.

While the primary trailer for the original film was stuffed with unintended comedy together with a “tongue that set the internet on fire” — this one appears to be a bit greater in awareness of its comedy.

The trailer additionally makes Carnage appear to be a slightly extra imposing villain than Riz Ahmed’s Venom clone, Riot, from the primary film. We also get a massive introduction to Carnage’s host, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson in a red wig that’s at the least as frightening as a serial killer symbiote), a convicted serial killer who seems to be bloodthirsty sufficient to fuel all of Carnage’s most lethal and damaging impulses.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was originally supposed to debut in October 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie was behind schedule till June 25, 2021. In March, the film was again delayed but thanks to the lucky stars, the movie is now set to be launched on Sept. 24.