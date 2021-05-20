Double Click 970×250

We are being humiliated even while in government: Khurram Laghari

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 07:30 pm
Khurram Laghari

Khurram Laghari, the leader of the Jahangir Tareen group, while talking on the BOL News program “Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar” said that we are being humiliated even while in government.

The leader of the Jahangir Tareen group said that PTI is giving us only lollypop, PTI has not fulfilled a single promise made to us.

Khurram Laghari also said that he joined the group after resigning from the post of advisor.

Jahangir Tareen group leader further said that he was about to leave the party but Imran Khan forbade him. Imran Khan assured the solution of the problems and did not leave the party.

Earlier, Khurram Laghari had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the meeting, Khurram Laghari had informed the Prime Minister of his concerns, on which the Prime Minister assured to resolve the issues, after which Khurram Laghari withdrew his decision to leave the party.

It may be recalled that Punjab Assembly member Khurram Laghari had announced his resignation from the party a few days ago and said that he would not vote for party candidates in the Senate elections.

