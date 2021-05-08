The former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Shahid Afridi said that the walls of Al Aqsa Mosque are red with Palestinian blood and here, his eyes are red with tears of feebleness.

Note that, more than 200 Palestinians and around twenty Israeli police officers have sustained injuries due to violent clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police stormed and forcefully dispersed worshippers away in occupied East Jerusalem.

By watching the brutality of usurping forces Shahid Afridi cannot control his tears and called out the criminal silence of Muslim Ummah.

He wrote on Twitter about the indifferent behaviour of the international community and said perhaps the blood of Muslims is so cheap that no voice will be raised and no campaign will be launched.

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday as weeks-long stresses between Israel and the Palestinians over Jerusalem intensified again.

According to police, many injured have been taken to the hospital.

Calls for calm emitted in from the United States and the United Nations while the European Union and Jordan express deep concerns over this matter.

“Extremely Concerned About The Violence In Jerusalem”: US

The US State Department said, “It is extremely concerned about the violence in Jerusalem and called on Israeli and Palestinian officials to act decisively to deescalate tensions.” Ned Price, the department’s spokesman, shared the statement in his social media account. “There is no excuse for violence, but such bloodshed is especially disturbing now, coming as it does on the last days of Ramadan. This includes Friday’s attack on Israeli soldiers and reciprocal ‘price tag’ attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, which we condemn in no uncertain terms,” it added. “We Call On Israel To Immediately Call Off All Forced Evictions”: UN

The United Nations (UN) has prompted Israel to call off any forced ejections in Jerusalem, warning that its actions could raise to “war crimes”.

“We call on Israel to immediately call off all forced evictions,” UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told.

“We wish to emphasise that East Jerusalem remains part of the occupied Palestinian territory, in which international humanitarian law applies,” Colville said.

“The occupying power… cannot confiscate private property in occupied territory,” he said, adding that transferring civilian populations into the occupied territory was illegal under international law and “may amount to war crimes.”

Turkey Condemns Israels Attack On Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkish officials have also condemned the raid by Israeli police on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Strongly condemning the attack this evening on al-Aqsa Mosque, our first Qibla. It is inhumane for Israel to target innocents praying during Holy Ramadan,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

“Will always stand by the just cause of the people of #Palestine,” Cavusoglu added.