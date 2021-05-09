Double Click 970×250

What a Moment! Adhan Echoes across London from Iconic Tower Bridge

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 10:19 am
History was marked on London’s iconic tower bridge after a British Muslim performed the Adhan sending his Mecca-inspired call to prayer ringing through the heart of the metropolis.

Kazi Shafiqur Rahman delivered the Adhan in a style akin to Sheikh Ali Ahmad Mulla, head muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

British-Bangladeshi Kazi Shafiqur Rahman is a 35-year old London-based muezzin who performs his Saudi-inspired version of the Adhan throughout mosques and events in the English capital.

The video has gone viral on social media and Twitter has a lot to say on this.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Last year, Rahman performed the Adhan in London’s Canary Wharf, in the heart of the city’s financial district.

The response Rahman received via social media inspired him to continue his public performances.

“The impact of last year’s Adhan was just unbelievable, the video reached millions of viewers,” Rahman said.

