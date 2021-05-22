When would schools reopen in each of the provinces?

All the provinces in Pakistan have announced the final dates of when schools reopen and academic activities resume in their respective states.

Sindh

The government of Sindh has given green light to the reopening of schools on 24th May in all but 12 districts. The exception of schools in the 12 districts will resume academic activities on June 6 instead. The reason for the delay in those 12 districts is the fact that the positivity ratio there is higher than five per cent which exceeds the benchmark set by the provincial government.

Punjab

Similarly, the Punjab Government has also decided to open all public and private schools on 24th May, however, 6 districts have been allowed to reopen schools from June 6 because of the high positivity ratio. The districts where schools will reopen are Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari.

Balochistan

Furthermore, the government in Balochistan has announced that schools will be reopened in all of the private and public schools from 24 May, except those in Quetta.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced that all academic institutions will resume activities from 24th May in 21 districts. However, the remaining districts will remain closed due to the high COVID positive ratio.

KP’s districts where the educational institutions will be reopened are Battagram, Buner, Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Khyber, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Karak, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Malakand, Orakzai, Swat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank, and Torghar.