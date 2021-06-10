10 best Anti-Acne foods that helps to prevent acne

What wouldn’t you do for clear skin? Americans spend billions on over-the-counter acne treatments every year, but those expensive scrubs, masks, and creams won’t fix any breakouts if it’s the inside that’s calling the shots.

Research has shown that low-glycemic, high-protein foodsTrusted Source play a significant role in improving acne. So, start with a clean, wholesome foundation, like a diet rich in colorful fruits and vegetables.

Here are 10 of the best foods which help to prevent acne:

1. Lemon: Lemon juice helps in eliminating acid waste and cleansing the liver with citric acid and building up enzymes to eliminate blood toxins. It also flushes out pores and keeps your skin feeling fresh and bright.

2. Watermelon: Watermelon is very useful for removing blemishes on the skin. It is rich in vitamins A, B, and C and keeps the skin fresh, radiant, and hydrated. It also prevents the eruption of acne and removes scars and marks of acne.

3. Raspberries: Raspberries are healthy as they are loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. These are rich in phytochemicals that are protective of skin.

4. Yogurt: Yogurt has antifungal and antibacterial qualities, so it is useful for cleansing the skin and unblocking clogged pores.

5. Walnuts: Eating walnuts regularly help to improve the smoothness and softness of the skin. Walnut oils contain linoleic acid, which helps to maintain the skin’s structure, keeping it watertight and well hydrated.

6. Apples: Apples contain lots of pectin and it is the enemy of acne. So, remember to eat the skin too as pectin is mostly concentrated there.

7. Sweet potatoes: After eating sweet potatoes, your body will convert beta-carotene into vitamin A. This vitamin has properties that will act as a skin barrier against discoloration, inflammation, and clogged pores often brought on by free radicals.

8. Papaya: Papayas contain a digestive enzyme called papain. On your skin’s surface, papain is powerful enough to exfoliate dead skin cells, unclog pores, fade acne scars, hydrate skin, prevent any future breakouts.

9. Cauliflower: This cruciferous veggie is packed with a powerful amino acid called histidine. Too much sunlight can make existing dark spots worse, but histidine prevents those harmful UV rays from wreaking havoc on your skin.

10. Salmon: Salmon with the skin is the best source for omega-3 fatty acids, but sardines, mackerel, and anchovies are also excellent choices.

Omega-3s protect your skin against sun damage, reducing your risk for developing skin cancer and brown spots brought on by prolonged periods of sun exposure