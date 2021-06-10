Double Click 728 x 90
10% increase in salary ‘worst joke’, Ahsan Iqbal

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 09:20 pm
Ahsan-Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal criticized the government’s suggestion to increase the income of salaried individuals by 10% and called the move the “worst joke”, taking to Twitter.

ahsan iqbal tweet

“A 10% increase in the salaries after record inflation is the worst joke made by the government with them,” tweeted Iqbal.

“We reject this. At least a 20% increase should be given,” said the former interior minister.

The PTI-led government proposed the Budget 2021-22 in the national assembly on Friday, which is highly opposed by the Opposition and its Leaders, whereas PPP and PMLN leaders criticized the government and their policies, stating that they won’t let this Budget pass through National Assembly.

