11 cool ways your computer will change with Windows 11 update

Microsoft has launched Windows 11 operating system with a new design, performance boost among other features.

If you are currently using a Windows 10 computer then you will get the update for free, provided your stratagem meets the minimum hardware requirements of 4GB of RAM, 64GB of free storage space, and a 64-bit 1 GHz dual-core processor.

Windows 11 will be available for download by the end of this year with the Windows 11 operating system officially available to buy in the markets.

Here are 11 ways Windows 11 update will change your Windows 10 computer.

​1

Windows 11 looks a lot like macOS and Chrome OS with the Start menu placed at the center of the taskbar

2

​There are no Live Tiles and the Start menu looks very different in Windows 11

3

​Windows 11 introduces a new feature called Snap Layouts several modes or different layouts

4

​Microsoft 365 subscribers help the user to retrieve the previously viewed files and content, the Start menu will help them search documents from other devices as well

5

​Windows 11 helps you work on multiple screens at once

6

​Windows 11 updates will no longer bug you or your work with non-stop windows or notifications on screen

7

​Windows 11 makes it easy to access Microsoft Teams, with a click away and available on Taskbar

8

​Windows 11 brings Widgets with personalized content

9

​Windows 11 offers better integration for touch and gesture support

10

​Window 11 improves the Gaming experience on PC with Xbox

11

​Windows 11 support Android apps with Microsoft Store