15% demolition at Aladdin Park, Pavilion End Club complete: director anti-encroachment

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 08:25 pm
aladdin demolation

Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui has submitted a report in the Supreme Court concerning the operation against infringements in Karachi.

Supreme Court’s instructions are being followed and a report has been submitted on the operations conducted against encroachments at Aladdin Park, Kashmir Road Complex, and on various stormwater drains.

He said that action was taken against infringements on ST-14 plots, besides six shops, eight warehouses and seven rooms smashed.

“Three acres of KDA land was also recovered. This was parkland and it has been demarcated”, stated Siddiqui.

With the use of heavy equipment, 15% of the violations have been wrecked at the park buildings and Pavilion End Club.

Whereas Shops inside the shopping mall are still being demolished while the club’s gate, security outposts, and walls have been taken down.

“The entire operation can take several weeks to complete,” he said.

Siddiqui said that another operation against encroachments was also underway at the KDA Officers Club on Kashmir Road where illicitly established marriage halls were being demolished.

 

