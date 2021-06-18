Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

Raba Noor

07th Jun, 2021. 08:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Maharashtra’s Pune fire

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Pune have died and several are missing as a massive fire broke out in the sanitizer-manufacturing unit of the firm on Monday.

A big contingent of the local fire department was present on the spot to fight the blaze and rescue those stuck inside, officials said.

The local fire department told that 37 employees had been working inside the unit when the fire broke out; 20 of them were rescued.

According to company officials, at least 17 of their workers were missing after the blaze broke out.

In the footage, a thick plume of black smoke is seen over the campus of the sanitizer firm. People run towards safety near the gate, while others standstill to watch the fire.

The fire is now under control and searches for the missing workers is underway, officials said

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Boris Johnson telephone Imran Khan
6 hours ago
UK’s Boris Johnson expresses condolences to PM Imran Khan, over Ghotki train crash

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had a telephonic conversation...
chemical factory fire
6 hours ago
Chemical factory fire claims 18 lives, India

A chemical factory fire in the western Indian city of Pune killed...
Chinese birth-control policy
7 hours ago
Chinese birth-control policy could affect Uyghur population, report

Chinese contractual and Chinese birth-control policy could affect the Uyghur population, report...
Crypto Crash Bitcoin and others price dropped
8 hours ago
China Cracks Down on Bitcoin, Blocking Several Cryptographic Accounts

A swing of cryptographic accounts related accounts on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform...
UK dating apps
11 hours ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
11 hours ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
20 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...