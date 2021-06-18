18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Pune have died and several are missing as a massive fire broke out in the sanitizer-manufacturing unit of the firm on Monday.

A big contingent of the local fire department was present on the spot to fight the blaze and rescue those stuck inside, officials said.

The local fire department told that 37 employees had been working inside the unit when the fire broke out; 20 of them were rescued.

According to company officials, at least 17 of their workers were missing after the blaze broke out.

In the footage, a thick plume of black smoke is seen over the campus of the sanitizer firm. People run towards safety near the gate, while others standstill to watch the fire.

The fire is now under control and searches for the missing workers is underway, officials said