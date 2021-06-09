Double Click 728 x 90
2021 Pakistan Humanitarian Response Plan launched

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

09th Jun, 2021. 08:51 pm
The Government of Pakistan and the United Nations jointly launched “The 2021 Pakistan Humanitarian Response Plan.”

The joint event was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations in Pakistan, The 2021 Pakistan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

The HRP seeks to underline the key humanitarian needs, share the efforts and steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to control these challenges in collaboration with the UN and other partners, and set forth a well-coordinated and comprehensive plan of action to respond to the needs of the people.

The HRP focuses on supporting the essential needs of around 4.3 million people in Pakistan including refugees, and those facing a series of overlapping emergencies, extreme weather events and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lifesaving response activities called for in this plan including livelihood assistance, food security, nutrition programs, primary health services, women’s health, water and sanitation, and educational support as well as shelter for displaced people amount to US$ 332 million.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the “Policies of the Government are guided by two important principles: inclusivity and sustainability. Our efforts must take into consideration the aspects of an efficient and effective response to humanitarian situations, followed by inclusive recovery and sustainable rehabilitation.”

The event was attended by the Diplomatic Corps, heads of UN agencies in Pakistan, representatives of international organizations, IFIs, civil society and media.

