4 herbal ingredients that can help increase immunity

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 04:42 pm
Prioritizing public health and adopting essential actions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is a key step in reducing virus exposure. While the standard recommendations for combating the virus have been masking, disinfecting, and maintaining social distance, boosting immunity is also a priority.

In Ayurveda, there are a few well-known herbs that help build immunity and keep the body healthy:

Guduchi

Guduchi is a herb that promotes longevity, increases memory, and improves overall health. This herb supports the body’s immune system. The herb helps the immune system keep functioning by triggering white blood cells like macrophages.

Ashvagandha

This herb has been used in traditional medicine. The herb, commonly known as “Indian Ginseng,” has been used for thousands of years to treat pain and inflammation, as well as sleeplessness and other illnesses. The herb is an adaptogen, which means it can help you handle stress, which is very useful in times like these.

Tulasi

Tulasi acts as a natural immune system booster and is particularly good at keeping illnesses away. It aids in the prevention of common respiratory infections as well as the treatment of respiratory problems. Tulasi is also known as Holy Basil. It is an adaptogen that is commonly used to treat anxiety, stress, and exhaustion, as well as asthma, bronchitis, colds, and flu in herbal formulations.

Amalaki

Amalaki (Amla) is beneficial for a wide range of health issues, particularly respiratory issues. It is known to help the liver, heart, brain, and lungs operate properly. It’s well-known for being high in nutrients like vitamin C, amino acids, pectin, and antioxidants. The herb is famous for its anti-inflammatory, gastroprotective, and anti-diabetic properties.

