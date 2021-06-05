Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

5 Best foods to eat regularly to boost hair growth for long and healthy hair

Raba NoorWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 01:01 am
Double Click 160 x 600
5 best foods for hair

Hair growth depends a lot on the food you eat. Your diet impacts the growth of your hair as much as your overall health. The kind of food you eat determines the thickness of your hair, the texture and the length. Genetics is one thing, but your diet is another factor that can change the way your hair looks.

Hence, a balanced diet rich in protein and nutrients will promote hair growth while a poor diet will lead to hair loss and dull hair that will break easily. Here are the 5 best foods you should consume daily to promote hair growth for long and luscious hair.

1. Eggs

Eggs are packed with so much protein that is essential for your body and hair. An adequate amount of eggs daily can promote hair growth as hair follicles are mainly made of protein and this is what your hair needs for it to grow.

2. Spinach

Spinach is a healthy green vegetable that is loaded with multiple vitamins and nutrients essential for hair growth and your body as well. It contains nutrients like folate, iron, vitamin A and C all of which promote hair growth.

3. Nuts

Nuts are packed with multiple nutrients that may promote hair growth. Nuts like almonds are great for making your hair stronger and promoting hair growth. A lack of these nutrients that are present in nuts might result in hair loss. Besides, nuts make for a healthy delicious snack.

4. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene which the body converts into vitamin A and that is essential for hair growth. Vitamin A helps produce sebum which is considered to be healthy for your hair.

5. Chia and flax seeds

You can add these seeds to your bowl of smoothies or simply consume them during breakfast or dinner. They will make your hair look super shiny and voluminous and will get you the length that you want.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips to follow
8 hours ago
How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips

Hair loss is more common than people realize. However, depending on the...
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients
9 hours ago
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients

A review of data from over 30,000 American adults revealed that skipping...
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired
1 day ago
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired all The Time

Have you forgotten what it’s like to feel active and agile? Do...
Green fungus
1 day ago
What is green fungus? Causes, Early symptoms and prevention; all you need to know

Green fungus or Aspergillosis is a rare infection caused by commonly found...
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
1 day ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
1 day ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

7 mins ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Wins By 80 Runs Against Lahore Qalandar

Multan Sultan wins by 80 runs against Lahore Qalandar in the 28th...
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar 52/4 In 10 Overs Against Multan Sultan
34 mins ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar 52/4 In 10 Overs Against Multan Sultan

Lahore Qalandar has reached 52 runs on the loss of 4 wickets...
Prices of essential items
52 mins ago
Prices of essential items go up 14.52% Year-on-Year

KARACHI: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation has increased 14.52 per cent...
Babar Azam: Shared A Photo Of Himself Where He's In Relaxing Mode
1 hour ago
Babar Azam: Shared A Photo Of Himself Where He’s In Relaxing Mode

Right-handed batsman Babar Azam and captain of the Pakistan cricket team in...