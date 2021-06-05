Double Click 728 x 90
5 Reasons why you shouldn’t eat chicken every day

Raba Noor

30th Jun, 2021.
Eating chicken everyday

Not many people know about the consequences of eating too much chicken

Chicken is widely considered to be one of the most versatile types of meat. It’s absolutely true that we often tend to use chicken in many a meal. Even though chicken is usually known as a healthy choice, that doesn’t mean it’s a good choice to serve this bird on a daily basis.

Here’s why:

1. Too much protein

Ideally, around 10 to 35 percent of your daily caloric intake should consist of protein. Eating too much protein causes your body to store this as fat. This means your weight gain increases and leads to elevated blood lipid levels. Chowing down on a big piece of chicken every day will contribute to a massive portion of your protein intake, so be sure to keep a close eye.

2. Larger risk of heart disease

Eating too much chicken can lead to higher cholesterol levels. It won’t come as a surprise that this is related to cardiovascular disease. This way, eating chicken and other products rich in protein indirectly increased the risk of cardiovascular issues – health problems that could cause death.

3. Trouble maintaining weight

Consuming too much animal-based proteins, like chicken, can make it hard to maintain a healthy weight. According to The Huffington Post, people who can go without meat, like vegetarians, pescatarians, vegans, or flexitarians usually have a lower BMI than people who do eat meat on a daily basis.

4. Bigger chance of food poisoning

Handling chicken is always a hassle. If you haven’t cooked the meat all the way through or if your vegetables happen to come in contact with raw chicken, you may be exposing your meal to salmonella or campylobacter. These bacteria are notorious for their nasty effects on the human body, as they can lead to severe illness. It’s especially important to vulnerable groups of people, such as the elderly, children, and pregnant women, to avoid this type of contamination at all costs.

5. A higher chance of antibiotic resistance

It’s common practice among poultry farmers to force antibiotics on their livestock. By eating this chicken, humans can then become resistance to these antibiotics. Of course, this poses a very real risk when you’re dealing with an infection and you have to take antibiotics. Chances are the medication doesn’t work the way it should.

So, are you supposed to scratch chicken out of your diet entirely? No, but do be aware that a varied diet is much more beneficial to your health.

