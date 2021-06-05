5G is now a reality — Here is everything you need to know

The fifth generation of mobile networks, 5G, is an advancement of today’s 4G networks. It was built to meet and exceed the massive growth of data and IoT connections, transforming today’s reality and paving the way for tomorrow.

What can 5G do for you?

Along with its ability to instantly link billions of devices and its exponentially faster connection speeds, capacity, and communication response times (known as latency). 5G will enable an incredible range of innovative new products and services.

Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT), which connects billions of machines and gadgets, is redefining modern industrial processes and applications.

Real-time control

Real-time device control, automobile communications, automated driving, and remote medical care are just a few examples of ultra-reliable low latency communications.

Enhanced wireless broadband

Enhanced mobile broadband will provide significantly better data rates, as well as fixed wireless internet for residences and more connectivity for travelers.

Earlier on this, with 5G networks downloading a two-hour film will become a task of seconds. The high-speed network is not necessary for entertainment purposes but it is required in sectors. It lets you download an app faster than you could imagine.

4G networks lack capacity which means their infrastructure can’t control numerous devices at once. Hence, it leads to slow data speed and impacts downloading severely. With the greater network, the issue of capacity is expected to be solved too. Latency is another concerning factor with 4G networks. Using a 5G network will ensure a message you send to a friend, reaches their device in just a few seconds.