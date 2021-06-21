Double Click 728 x 90
624 new archaeological sites added to Saudi national heritage

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 07:44 pm
heritage saudi sites

The Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites to the National Antiquities Register in the first quarter of 2021.

With the addition of these new sites, the number of listed inheritance sites in the Kingdom has risen to 8,176.

Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the commission, said of the recently registered sites 38 are in Makkah, five in Madinah, 48 in Hail, 54 in Al-Jouf, 52 in Asir, 35 in Tabuk, 4 in the Northern Borders region, 342 in Riyadh, 25 in the Eastern region, 18 in Qassem, and three in Jazan.

The National Antiquities Register has been conventional for the conservation and management of Saudi archaeological and historical sites.

Furthermore, Al-Herbish stated that the commission is taking all processes to justify all records digitally.

The register is now building a special databank for archeological sites.

 

