8 candidates of PPP are in election race in Kashmir: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter message that 8 PPP candidates are in the election race in Kashmir.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a message on Twitter that Bilawal and Maryam went crazy in the election campaign and it was later revealed to them that not even one-third of the candidates on their party tickets were contesting.

He further wrote in his Twitter message that it seems from Bilawal’s conversation that he does not know his party’s position.