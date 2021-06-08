Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

8 candidates of PPP are in election race in Kashmir: Fawad Chaudhry

Raba NoorWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 07:16 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Fawad Chaudhry tweet

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter message that 8 PPP candidates are in the election race in Kashmir.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a message on Twitter that Bilawal and Maryam went crazy in the election campaign and it was later revealed to them that not even one-third of the candidates on their party tickets were contesting.

He further wrote in his Twitter message that it seems from Bilawal’s conversation that he does not know his party’s position.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

FC personnel attack
9 hours ago
Balochistan: Terrorists attack FC personnel, soldier embrace martyrdom, ISPR

In Balochistan, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were attacked by terrorists as a...
oxygen products
9 hours ago
An important decision against those who store oxygen products

The Punjab government has taken an important decision against those who store...
Suhana Khan
9 hours ago
Suhana Khan calls herself a ‘cat lady’ in stunning new Pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, shared a staggering selfie on Instagram...
Chief Minister Murad Ali
10 hours ago
This old man is the best example of hard work, Chief Minister Sindh

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that this elderly...
Fast & Furious 9
10 hours ago
Fast & Furious 9 set to break pandemic-era US Box Office Record

Fast & Furious 9 is on track to break the pandemic-era box...
Ayeza
11 hours ago
Ayeza Khan’s tribute left Mahira Khan ‘teary-eyed’

Actor Mahira Khan was left ‘teary-eyed’ after Ayeza Khan pays a heartfelt...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Currency rate in Pakistan today on, 28th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 28th June 2021, Check currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
5 hours ago
Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 28th June 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here....
Gold Price in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 28th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (28th, June 2021) is Rs. 90,200...
FC personnel attack
9 hours ago
Balochistan: Terrorists attack FC personnel, soldier embrace martyrdom, ISPR

In Balochistan, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were attacked by terrorists as a...