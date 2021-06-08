Double Click 728 x 90
8 new Android apps reported with the “Joker” malware

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 11:51 am
8 new Android apps reported with the “Joker” malware

The infamous ‘Joker‘ virus has been discovered in a variety of apps available on the Google Play Store. According to a fresh study from Quick Heal Security Labs, malware has been discovered in eight new apps. The malware is well-known for its ability to enter a user’s device through an application, after which it can secretly collect data.

The malware is also capable of subscribing the victim to premium subscriptions to other services without the user’s permission. Following the discovery of the eight new apps infected with malware, Google was fast to remove these apps from the Play Store. However, if you have already downloaded and installed any of these apps, your device and privacy may still be at risk.

Remove these 8 applications right away

The malware was found in the following eight apps: Auxiliary Message, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Super Message, Element Scanner, Go Messages, Travel Wallpapers, and Super SMS. If you have any of these eight applications installed on your smartphone, remove them immediately to stay safe.

