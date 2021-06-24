KP’s health-care card program

The provincial government has drafted the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Act, 2021”. To specifically ensure the sustainability and oversight of the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) for the free treatment of people.

In addition to that, the law department also intends to review a proposed law to legitimise the free health insurance programme. Make the government obligated to generally continue providing fundamental health. To fulfil most of the needs of its citizens.

Moreover, the Board of Governors established a commission for the immediate extension of services to patients and, to particularly execute them on an ongoing basis. Thus quick decisions are made.