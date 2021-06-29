Throwback video of Salman Khan dancing with his brothers goes viral

On social media, a vintage video of Salman Khan and his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, dancing at a party has gone viral.

The video depicts the three brothers dancing together at a party to an English song and spending rare quality time together. The brothers are completely engrossed in the music and are demonstrating their dance abilities. Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, soon joined the dancing trio on the dance floor.

The video is from Salman’s 2018 Christmas party, and it brightened the day of Khan Brothers’ fans.

Salman Khan was seen in the video sporting a striped T-shirt with denim, while Sohail Khan wore a blue T-shirt with jeans and Arbaaz Khan wore a checkered shirt.

Salman Khan posted the video on his Instagram account on December 25, 2018, and it has already been viewed by more than 6 million people.

Watch the video: