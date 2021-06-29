Abu Dhabi to Allow ‘only Vaccinated’ People in Selected Public places

Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will only allow the people, who have been vaccinated, in some public spaces including schools, universities, and nurseries, from August 20 as stated by the emirate’s media in a tweet on Monday.

The date was set to August to buy time for most of the citizens of Abu Dhabi could get vaccinated.

The list of public places also include; shopping malls, restaurants, gyms, museums, resorts, and all other retail outlets, excluding those selling necessary products such as groceries and pharmacy,

This decision is neither applicable to those who are yet to get vaccinated, nor to children aged 15 or below.