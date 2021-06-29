Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Abu Dhabi to Allow ‘only Vaccinated’ People in Selected Public places

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 03:08 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Abu Dhabi to Allow only Vaccinated People in Some Public places

Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will only allow the people, who have been vaccinated, in some public spaces including schools, universities, and nurseries, from August 20 as stated by the emirate’s media in a tweet on Monday.

The date was set to August to buy time for most of the citizens of Abu Dhabi could get vaccinated.

The list of public places also include; shopping malls, restaurants, gyms, museums, resorts, and all other retail outlets, excluding those selling necessary products such as groceries and pharmacy,

This decision is neither applicable to those who are yet to get vaccinated, nor to children aged 15 or below.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan seeks effective measures to counter Islamophobia, hate speech

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan called for global solidarity to counter growing religious and...
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers
1 hour ago
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish authorities on Tuesday issued revised policy regarding the mandatory...
National security
2 hours ago
National security meeting to focus on Afghan situation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the meeting on...
Iran Yet to Make Decision on Extension of Monitoring Deal with IAEA
2 hours ago
Iran Yet to Make Decision on Extension of Monitoring Deal with IAEA

Iran said on Monday that it has yet to decide whether to...
Pakistan
2 hours ago
Pakistan launches portal to resolve issues of expatriates in UAE

KARACHI: Pakistani expatriates in the UAE will be able to send their...
Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Peace Deal
2 hours ago
Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Normalizing Ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lipid's two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
27 seconds ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
5 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
47 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
55 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...